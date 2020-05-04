Only logged in customers who have purchased this product may leave a review.
Leveret Estate IQ Methode Traditionnelle Mother’s Day Case Special
$22.00
Buy a case of 6 for Mother’s Day and pay only $18 per bottle.
IQ – Improving Quietly.
A limited edition, special release Methode Traditionnelle made from Chardonnay grapes grown in the Hawke’s Bay.
Lees aging in bottle for a minimum of three years has produced a wine of great complexity. Aroma of vanilla, almond and straw blossom combine with a rich full palate, creamy texture and fine effervescence.
For further information about this palate download notes from the vineyard
Add this bottle to your cart you can Create a customised case
Please note our cases are made up of x6 750ml bottles of New Zealand’s finest wine.
Reviews
There are no reviews yet.